This OHL season starts with so much uncertainty.

Uncertainty, because the head coach remains the most critical person of any hockey operation -- and this year, there are nine new ones.

You could boost that to 11 men, really, if you factor in assistants Greg Nemisz and Nathan McIver holding down the bench in Oshawa while Bob Jones battles illness.

That's almost half the league with unfamiliar faces looking to work their own ideas and systems into programs that work best under great stability.

"Boy, it's a big change this year," said OHL coaching dean Stan Butler, who begins his 20th season as the boss of the Battalion franchise, now in North Bay. "It really is the most unique year for me in the business. I've never seen so many changes and I think it's great for the league.

"It means coaches have moved up (to the pros)."

Every coach at the Memorial Cup -- Windsor's Rocky Thompson, Erie's Kris Knoblauch, Saint John's Danny Flynn, Seattle's Steve Konowalchuk -- left their team after the tournament.

Even the Owen Sound Attack, the early favourites to win the OHL title this season, were forced to make a change, hiring Todd Gill after coach of the year Ryan McGill left for the Vegas Golden Knights.

"That's what our league is all about," said London co-owner and coach Dale Hunter, who will begin his 17th season guiding the Knights Friday against the defending Cup champ Spitfires. "It's all about coming here, going there and moving up. You get an opportunity and you find some guys move up, and eventually, they come back again.

"That's the way our league is. It's come-and-go. We're a development league -- and not just for players."

Early in his tenure, Hunter took control over every aspect of the team. That's what a lot of leaders do in new situations. But over the years, he has learned to properly delegate, to give his assistants the chance to succeed or fail (but not too much) on their own.

"That's been a big thing with Dale," Knights assistant coach Rick Steadman, Hunter's nephew, said. "You look at specialty teams now and the penalty kill is mine to run and the power play is Dylan's (Hunter's son). We still talk all the time and Dale sits in on it and offers ideas, but it's ours to sink or swim with."

The Knights will be a factor this year -- just like most of them. That's one of the few certainties.

And Butler, who missed the playoffs for the first time in 15 years after injuries ruined a solid start, is motivated to get his club back in the mix.

"I get up every morning and I'm motivated to try to do the best I can," he said. "It'll be interesting. You've got all these new coaches from different places. You've got two guys from the United States Hockey League (Kingston's Jay Varady and Erie's Chris Hartsburg), Andre (Tourigny with Ottawa) out of the Quebec league, Troy Smith getting another chance in Saginaw and Trevor Letowski taking over in Windsor."

George Burnett, another career coach, is in Guelph, Cory Stillman takes over in Sudbury and Billy Burke runs his dad's IceDogs team.

They're all ambitious and they want to win, but would love to establish the life-long relationships Butler and Hunter have with their former players.

Butler recently went to Raffi Torres's retirement party and attended Matt Duchene's wedding.

"You start them as babies, bring them into young men and see them play in the NHL or go into the working world," he said. "I think that's the thing that motivates me. By doing this, I feel like I'm making a difference in society with young people.

"Hopefully, you're shaping them to be the best adults they can be."

There isn't a lot of time to wait and see things through in sports anymore. Coaches like Butler and Hunter, who stay in one spot for so long the way Brian Kilrea did in Ottawa, are fewer by the decade.

"You've got to be patient in this business, especially junior hockey," Butler said. "Just because you make a trade or change your coach, it doesn't always work. People look at the time when Mike Sullivan replaced Mike Johnston (in Pittsburgh) and won a Stanley Cup, and don't look at the 10 guys replaced and the team got worse."

Stability is still king.

And the coaches who can rid their team of uncertainty this fall will often be the ones still playing into May.

rpyette@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress

--- --- ---

FIVE THINGS TO FOLLOW IN THE OHL THIS SEASON . . .

THE COURTS. In April, an Ontario judge cleared the way for a $180-million class-action suit that contends OHL teams shouldn't be exempt from paying their players minimum wage and, frankly, can afford it. The league says franchises would go out of business if it happens and describes their players as student-athletes, not employees, with access to strong education packages and minimal out-of-pocket expenses. It's junior hockey as a business on trial -- and it'll be a game-changer if the league loses.

FIGHT CARD. Seven years ago, the Windsor Spitfires won a second straight Memorial Cup with 95 regular-season fighting majors, according to archival site hockeyfights.com. This past season, the Spits won it all with 15 fights. Fisticuffs are way down across the league and it's going to keep heading in that direction. The cost of it in potential suspension is not worth it. Oshawa led the OHL last year with 28 fights. There might not be one team with 20 this season.

BEST MIDWEST. By now, everyone can agree the Midwest Division (London, Kitchener, Owen Sound, Erie, Guelph) is the top division in junior hockey. Those five teams have been responsible for six of the last seven OHL champions and every one of those clubs has won the league since 2008. That's a stunning run. They routinely have three teams each season above or close to 100 regular-season points and it doesn't look like much is changing this year. Surviving the Midwest grind does wonders come playoff time.

STARS AND STRIPES. One of the biggest reasons the Midwest, and Western Conference as a whole, is so strong is the ability to recruit talent from south of the border. The Eastern teams just don't have the same drawing power in terms of proximity to states like Michigan and Illinois, plus franchise reputation of places like Windsor, London, Kitchener and, now, Erie. If you're a fan of Canadian hockey, you've been concerned for a while at all the top Yanks moving through the ranks. But get used to it. In talking to scouts, the American influence is only going to grow.

VIDEO REVIEW: it's the long-standing tug-of-war, but the OHL really should relegate it to official teaching tool until the time comes that every arena is outfitted with the same quality cameras and angles as the NHL has at its disposal. That will be a while, thanks to the cost of the technology. But we've seen pucks that don't go in called goals, and vice versa. The league wants to forge ahead, so it's not going away, even though so many people wish it was used to determine suspension length, and nothing else.