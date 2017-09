Change text size for the story

COLLINGWOOD – A van and sidewalk were the targets of black spray-paint graffiti at Connaught Public School on Peel Street overnight Sept. 12-13.

OPP are asking for the public's assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 705-445-4321 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.