Golfers set to tee off in Innisfil

INNISFIL -

The Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines will tee off Thursday at the ClubLink layout on the edge of Barrie with plenty on the line in what is the penultimate event on the 2017 Mackenzie-PGA Tour Canada schedule.

The field, including locals Drew Nesbitt and Eric Hawerchuk, are playing for a $31,500 winner’s cheque and an overall purse of $175,000.

More importantly, perhaps, players are attempting to solidify themselves above the various cut-off points that linger when action wraps up on Sunday.

The first target is the top 60 on the Mackenzie Tour’s Order of Merit, the cut-off for next week’s season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship in London, Ont.

The top 60 at the close of play on Sunday will also guarantee their status on the Mackenzie Tour for 2018.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the PGA Tour, the Mackenzie Tour is the third-tier on golf’s pecking order where players compete for direct entry on to the second-tier Web.com Tour.

The top five after next week’s tournament in London earn varying forms of Web.com Tour status next year, including full status to the player who finishes No. 1.

With 10 tournaments in the books, Dallas-area golfer Kramer Hickok is holding an almost $9,000 lead atop the Mackenzie Tour money list, roughly the equivalent of a third-place finish, over Robby Shelton of Mobile, Ala.

The Mackenzie Tour’s hottest player is Patrick Newcomb, who won last week in Cape Breton, a few weeks after his maiden victory in Edmonton.

Newcomb, of Murray, Ky., splits his time between the Canadian circuit and Latin America, but could fairly be expected to be leading the money list if he played a full schedule north of the border, rather than south of it.

Michael Gligic, of Burlington, Ont., fresh off top Canadian honours last week in Cape Breton, holds a $163 lead on Frenchman Vaita Guillaume for the critical 60th spot.

Of the two players teeing it up close to home, both Nesbitt and Hawerchuk offer intriguing stories of their own.

Nesbitt, 23, was the co-medallist at the RBC Canadian Open qualifier in July to earn the opportunity to make his PGA Tour debut. Once in action at Glen Abbey, the Oro-Medonte Township resident showed well, missing the cut by a single shot.

“National Pines is a golf course I’m very familiar with,” Nesbitt said. “It’s one of my favourites in the area and a great test. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity I’ve been given (to compete).”

Hawerchuk, 28, is the son of Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk. He has struggled for much of 2017, but made his first Mackenzie Tour cut last week. His team, which included his father and Colts owner Howie Campbell, won Tuesday’s pro-am.

Veteran Canadian Brad Fritsch will also be in action this week.

Fritsch, 39, played the PGA Tour this year, but struggled to get any sustained momentum and lost his card. He comes to Barrie after a decent showing last week in Denmark, where he was T-31 at a European Tour event in that country.

Fritsch has played three full seasons on the PGA Tour, posting four top-10s in that time.

Despite this season’s struggles, he said he is encouraged by playing well last week in Europe and his general tendency to play well in his home country.

“I had a nice week last week in Denmark,” Fritsch said, “so that was encouraging. I’m just looking forward to playing in what should be a stress-free environment, but I have no expectations.”

A handful of players in action this week were also here back in 2007, including Vancouver’s Ryan Williams, who won in London two years ago.

Williams is the second-best Canadian performer on his home tour this year, behind young gun Jared du Toit, who played in the final group at the 2016 Canadian Open as an amateur before tying for ninth.

Other Canadian players in action include former long-drive world champion Jamie Sadlowski of St. Paul, Alta., who is making the transition to regular competition and is 78th on the money list, but has shown some sustained good play in what is his first season playing a regular schedule.

National Pines plays a shade more than 7,000 yards and is generally regarded a difficult course with even tougher, quirky greens.

Opened a quarter-century ago, designer Tom McBroom created several multi-tiered surfaces that have come to define the layout almost as much as its championship routing.

Given its difficulty tee to green, players will need to strike the ball effectively but will also be required to land approach shots in the correct position for makeable birdie attempts, or to avoiding rolling away all together.

Another variable is the effect this week’s rain. It’s unlikely players will get much roll in the fairway, especially if there is more rain, it could be more receptive to players with the courage to take on National Pines tricky greens.