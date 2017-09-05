Eric Hawerchuk is right at home with the next stop on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada.

This week's inaugural Ontario Championship at the National Pines Golf Club in Barrie is just a couple of minutes away from his home.

"I play there a few times a year," Hawerchuk, whose regular home course is Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club, said of National Pines. "I'm very familiar with the track. It's going to play tough."

The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada member says the course is similar to the one they played last week at the Cape Breton Open in Baddeck, N.S., where he shot a 1-over 4-round total of 287 to finished tied for 51st spot.

"I think there'll be some low scores, but I think overall the field is going to have a tough time," he added. "There's some tough holes out there. Hole 3 and 4, especially, are difficult. It's going to be a good test and the best player is going to win."

Hawerchuk, who along with Shanty Bay's Drew Nesbitt earned a sponsor exemption into the Ontario Championship, said he is thrilled with the opportunity to play at home in front of family and friends. Though he wants to treat it like every other event on the pro tour, the Barrie golfer admits there's definitely going to be some added incentive to play well.

Especially with this also marking the first time the city has hosted a Canadian Tour event in almost a decade.

"I know they haven't had a Canadian Tour event in Barrie in (almost) 10 years, but it still feels pretty cool playing in the inaugural," said the 28-year-old, who was born in Winnipeg, but moved to Barrie when his dad, former NHL Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk, took over behind the bench with the Barrie Colts.

"Hopefully they keep it going again," he continued. "I'm just hoping we can get some fans out there and show them what Barrie's got."

Playing at home on a familiar course is a welcome advantage for Hawerchuk, who is close to wrapping up his first year on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada after earning his tour card back in the spring.

"Being newer on the Canadian Tour, some of these guys have been out here for a long time and they know the courses pretty well," he said. "So to have it at a new venue, or a venue that hasn't happened in a decade, I feel like I'm going to have a bit of an edge this week.

"Just based on knowing where to hit and where not to hit it. A lot of guys out here, they know these courses so well. I'm still trying to learn them, so it's a little bit of a disadvantage. It'll be nice to kind of feel I have the edge (this) week."

His first year on the Canadian circuit, which represents the third-tier level of professional touring golf behind the PGA and Web.com Tours, has proven to be a bit of a learning experience for the Barrie golfer.

Hawerchuk, who is currently tied for 161st on the Mackenzie Tour money standings, has had to get used to all the travelling, booking hotels and all that goes with each stop along the way.

"Missed the cut this week, made the cut this week," he said. "What do I do? Where do I book a hotel? You're not eating the same things all the time. Just that alone is something to get used to, let alone the golf courses and stuff. There's so much more to it.

"But this is what you always dreamed of as a kid, playing golf. To travel the world and play with the best players. It's not the PGA Tour, but it's pretty darn close. A lot of these guys hopefully, including myself, are right around the corner from being on the big stage."

He points to five Canadian Tour alums who just recently go their PGA cards. A motivating factor for Hawerchuk who, despite the bumps on the Tour this year, has continued his progress as a player and learned a lot about himself along the way.

"It's been a tough year for me," he said. "Maybe being just a little intimidated at first, but I'm starting to get my bearings, getting to know the guys. Yeah they're a lot better than what I'm used to playing against, but I know I can play with them.

"I've actually gained a lot of confidence. On paper it's been a tough year, but at the end of the day I feel like I'm a much better player than I was when I went to Q-school in the spring."

While he's played more four-day events than he ever has before, Hawerchuk says he's never been really tired. He admits just being away from home and out of your comfort zone wears on you, but the experience he's gained over the summer has made a huge difference.

"I'm getting more and more comfortable out here," he said. "I feel like I've got to a level where the guys out here respect me and I respect them. Not only do I know I belong, but I feel like a lot of these other guys now I belong.

"That's important for my confidence."

After the stop in Barrie, the top 60 on the money list will move on to the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada Championship. Web.com Q-school is right around the corner after that.

Like most members, Hawerchuk says he wanted to win and compete when he first joined the Mackenzie Tour.

But don't expect the Barrie golfer to set any goals ahead of this week's Ontario Championship, which tees off at National Pines on Thursday.

"Really what got me here was just playing my game, playing smart and solid golf," said Hawerchuk, who is still searching for his first win on the Mackenzie Tour. "I'm trying to get back to that. I know If I play solid, that's usually right around par or under par.

"If you start doing that and putts drop, the next thing you know you're in the hunt. That's what I'm going to focus on, is just playing a real solid week in Barrie."

Hawerchuk loves it here in Barrie and he's hoping the city comes out and supports the return of pro golf here.

"Not just for me, but to watch these guys," he said. "These are some of the best up and coming players in the world. If you watch them here in Barrie, it's much like the (Ontario Hockey League).

"You're going to see them on TV pretty soon."