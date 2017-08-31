After winning the triple crown, Kitchener's Sean Reilly has been named the Intercounty Baseball League's most valuable player.

Reilly earned 28 votes as the IBL announced its year-end awards, which were announced on Thursday.

The Panthers' designated hitter led the league with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and a .448 average.

It's the fourth time Reilly has earned MVP honours, as he won the top individual award in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Barrie's Ryan Spataro (14 votes) and Burlington's Justin Gideon (eight votes) finished second and third, respectively, in MVP voting.

Spataro hit .447 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 43 runs and 15 steals for the champion Baycats, while Gideon hit .435 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, 38 runs and 18 steals.

Toronto's Zac Orchard was named IBL rookie of the year. Orchard hit .456 with four home runs and 20 RBI. Because he didn't meet the criteria of 3.1 at-bats per team game, Orchard wasn't eligible for the league batting title.

Orchard received 25 votes, while Barrie's Ryan Rijo was second (11 votes) and Hamilton's Jake Sims and Kitchener's Zarley Cina (six points) tied for third.

The IBL also announced its all-star rosters.

Barrie and Kitchener, the two teams that faced off in the league final with Baycats winning in a sweep, each had four representatives on the first team.

Spataro (OF) and Emilis Guerrero (RHP) were both unanimous choices with 30 votes, while playoff MVP Kyle DeGrace (C) and manager Angus Roy also made the squad.

Kitchener's Reilly (DH) was another unanimous choice, joining Panthers teammates Justin Interisano (1B), Yorbis Borroto (SS) and Tanner Nivins (OF). Brantford's Benjamin Bostick (2B), Toronto's Jonathan Solazzo (3B), Burlington's Gideon (OF) and Hamilton's Chris Lazar (LHP) completed the first team.

First-team all-stars:

1B – Justin Interisano, Kitchener

2B – Benjamin Bostick, Brantford

3B – Jonathan Solazzo, Toronto

SS – Yorbis Borroto, Kitchener

C – Kyle DeGrace, Barrie

DH – Sean Reilly, Kitchener

OF – Ryan Spataro, Barrie

OF – Justin Gideon, Burlington

OF – Tanner Nivins, Kitchener

RHP – Emilis Guerrero, Barrie

LHP – Chris Lazar, Hamilton

MGR – Angus Roy, Barrie

Second-team all-stars:

1B – Jordan Castaldo, Barrie

2B – Branfy Infante, Barrie

3B – Kevin Atkinson, Barrie

SS – Ryan White, Toronto

C – Yulexis La Rosa, Kitchener

OF – Dan Jagdeo, Brantford

OF – Mike Hart, Hamilton

OF – Byron Reichstein, London

OF – Chris Dennis, Brantford

RHP – Jasvir Rakkar, Kitchener

LHP – Rich Corrente, Burlington

MGR – Dave deTeboekhorst, Kitchener