Barrie's Spataro finished second for regular-season MVP
Barrie Baycats outfielder Ryan Spataro watched his hit sail into the outfield during Game 4 of the Intercounty Baseball League final on Tuesday in Kitchener. Spataro finished second behind the Panthers' Sean Reilly in regular-season MVP voting. Barrie's Ryan Rijo finished second in rookie-of-the-year voting. The league announced the results on Thursday. The Baycats won their fourth-straight IBL title on Tuesday and a Meet the Champs night is scheduled for Friday at Coates Stadium in Midhurst beginning at 7:30 p.m. BRIAN BACKLAND/PHOTO
After winning the triple crown, Kitchener's Sean Reilly has been named the Intercounty Baseball League's most valuable player.
Reilly earned 28 votes as the IBL announced its year-end awards, which were announced on Thursday.
The Panthers' designated hitter led the league with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and a .448 average.
It's the fourth time Reilly has earned MVP honours, as he won the top individual award in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
Barrie's Ryan Spataro (14 votes) and Burlington's Justin Gideon (eight votes) finished second and third, respectively, in MVP voting.
Spataro hit .447 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 43 runs and 15 steals for the champion Baycats, while Gideon hit .435 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, 38 runs and 18 steals.
Toronto's Zac Orchard was named IBL rookie of the year. Orchard hit .456 with four home runs and 20 RBI. Because he didn't meet the criteria of 3.1 at-bats per team game, Orchard wasn't eligible for the league batting title.
Orchard received 25 votes, while Barrie's Ryan Rijo was second (11 votes) and Hamilton's Jake Sims and Kitchener's Zarley Cina (six points) tied for third.
The IBL also announced its all-star rosters.
Barrie and Kitchener, the two teams that faced off in the league final with Baycats winning in a sweep, each had four representatives on the first team.
Spataro (OF) and Emilis Guerrero (RHP) were both unanimous choices with 30 votes, while playoff MVP Kyle DeGrace (C) and manager Angus Roy also made the squad.
Kitchener's Reilly (DH) was another unanimous choice, joining Panthers teammates Justin Interisano (1B), Yorbis Borroto (SS) and Tanner Nivins (OF). Brantford's Benjamin Bostick (2B), Toronto's Jonathan Solazzo (3B), Burlington's Gideon (OF) and Hamilton's Chris Lazar (LHP) completed the first team.
First-team all-stars:
1B – Justin Interisano, Kitchener
2B – Benjamin Bostick, Brantford
3B – Jonathan Solazzo, Toronto
SS – Yorbis Borroto, Kitchener
C – Kyle DeGrace, Barrie
DH – Sean Reilly, Kitchener
OF – Ryan Spataro, Barrie
OF – Justin Gideon, Burlington
OF – Tanner Nivins, Kitchener
RHP – Emilis Guerrero, Barrie
LHP – Chris Lazar, Hamilton
MGR – Angus Roy, Barrie
Second-team all-stars:
1B – Jordan Castaldo, Barrie
2B – Branfy Infante, Barrie
3B – Kevin Atkinson, Barrie
SS – Ryan White, Toronto
C – Yulexis La Rosa, Kitchener
OF – Dan Jagdeo, Brantford
OF – Mike Hart, Hamilton
OF – Byron Reichstein, London
OF – Chris Dennis, Brantford
RHP – Jasvir Rakkar, Kitchener
LHP – Rich Corrente, Burlington
MGR – Dave deTeboekhorst, Kitchener