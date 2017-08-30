Warden makes pitch for university

If a French-language university is set to open in Ontario, what better place than a community where already more than 11% of the population parle français?

That's the opinion of Penetanguishene Mayor Gerry Marshall, who recently sent a letter stating such, addressed to Premier Kathleen Wynne, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development Deb Matthews and Minister of Francophone Affairs Marie-France Lalonde.

The Simcoe County warden sent the four-page letter, forwarded to the Packet & Times, earlier this week, following the announcement of plans to build the province's first French-language university. The recommended location of the school didn't sit well with Marshall.

"I would like to offer an alternative to the committee's recommendation to locate the main campus which was stated as being 'likely' in the GTA," Marshall wrote. "With the central focus on providing a French university in CSWO (central-southwestern Ontario), I strongly believe the Town of Penetanguishene, a provincially designated Francophone community, located within CWSO, should be considered as the primary location for this new university."

"Truthfully, it probably belongs up here in Penetanguishene," he added in an interview Wednesday morning. "I couldn't help stomp my feet and say, 'Hey, look at us.'"

It's still early enough in the process where the mayor's pleas could be heard.

"The planning board has made a number of recommendations regarding the potential location of a new campus for the university, one of which is to establish the French-language university in Toronto in a shared location with Collège Boréal," Ingrid Anderson, spokesperson for the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development, wrote in an email. "At this point, no decision has been made on the exact location. However, if approved by the legislature, the new French-language university will be located in central and southwestern Ontario."

The province established the French-language University Planning Board nearly a year ago to provide recommendations for a new French-language university in the central and southwestern portions of the province. That report was submitted in July.

Of the province's 611,500 Francophones, 430,000 of them live in the Greater Toronto Area.

Penetanguishene is one of three designated Francophone communities in southern Ontario, with more than 400 years of history behind it. In his letter, Marshall stated he "can't recall the last time I saw a French or bilingual sign when touring the GTA" and suggested students would be able to work, socialize and be educated exclusively in French if the school were to be opened in his community.

That Penetanguishene has barely 9,000 residents shouldn't be seen as a deterrent, he argued.

"Look at Ithica, N.Y. (home of Cornell University); I think Ithica has a population of about 25,000 and the student population is about 100,000 people," Marshall said. "There's classic examples out there of small towns in Canada, in Ontario and the U.S. that have thriving university footprints."

Some of the hard times that have fallen on the town in the past few years could be seen as advantageous in the case, the mayor argued. The recently vacant hospital could serve as a dormitory and cafeteria, while the soon-to-be-vacant high school would provide ample space for instruction.

It's not just a boon to his community, Marshall said, but to the surrounding area in the northern part of Simcoe County and the 50,000-or-so people who live there. One of the reasons Marshall is confident Penetanguishene could house a post-secondary institution is thanks to the success of Lakehead University's Orillia campus.

He also feels a second, French-exclusive school would not hinder the future development of Lakehead in the region.

"This is going to service the Francophone community; this is a French-language identified university campus, supporting some 600,000 to 700,000 Francophones in the province," Marshall said. "That footprint is a different footprint. In a lot of ways, a campus here would complement the efforts of Lakehead and complement the efforts of Georgian College. I see it as fitting in the puzzle, not a piece that competes."

Lakehead declined to comment for the story.

The provincial government is establishing an interim implementation committee to continue work until a board is put in place through passage of legislation, Anderson said, consistent with the planning board's recommendation.

The planning board is slated to wind down by the end of the September, she added. That would ensure implementation planning continues.

An opening date for the new post-secondary institution has not been determined.

