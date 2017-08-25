The Barrie Colts were thrilled when they landed Robert Proner from the Saginaw Spirit for a 2018 fifth-round pick at last year’s Ontario Hockey League trade deadline in early January.

The Colts believed the hulking six-foot-two, 210-pound defenceman could play an important role this season.

But that won’t happen now.

The Oakville native, in a pair of recent tweets, confirmed he won’t be returning to man the Barrie blue-line this season.

Instead, Proner said he is preparing himself for football camp.

In a tweet, Proner wrote “9 days till training camp” with a “Keep it 100” logo and a picture of a set of eyeballs. He then replied to his own tweet with “Football training camp, in case you didn’t already know I don’t play hockey anymore.”

It’s a disappointing loss for the club, who loved the size and grit he brought back on the point.

Proner, a former second-round pick of Saginaw in 2015, showed flashes of developing into a solid, dependable defender and was part of young and talented returning core on the back end that included Justin Murray, Tyler Tucker, Joey Keane, Kade Landry and Christopher Cameron.

Proner’s departure opens up another spot on defence at Colts training camp, which begins with fitness testing early next week, for Colts prospects like Nate Allensen, Victor Hadfield, Matthew Hill, Michigan native Xan Gurney or Tristan DeJong.

RADKE OFF TO FINLAND: Former Barrie Colts overage winger Roy Radke has signed a one-year deal to play pro hockey in Finland this season.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound forward will lace up with SaiPa of the Finnish Liiga. Radke is coming off a frustrating overage season with the Colts where he battled through injuries, missing 23 games.

Despite scoring 23 goals in 45 games, Radke, who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth-round of the 2015 NHL Draft, wasn’t signed by the Blackhawks.

The Illinois native did attend Chicago’s development camp this summer in hopes of landing a deal with an American Hockey League club.

MR. AUTOMATIC: Pitching is the vital component of any baseball team’s success.

If your pitching staff isn’t good, you’re not going far. Most teams that find the winner’s circle at the end of the year likely got there on the strength of their pitching.

The Barrie Baycats have won three consecutive Intercounty Baseball League titles thanks in large part due to the job done by their hurlers and it’s been no different this season as they look to make it four straight in this year’s championship series against the Kitchener Panthers.

Baycats starters Emilis Guerrero, Adam Rowe, Claudio Custodio, Matthew St. Kitts and Brett Lawson have been outstanding, but what has really helped set Barrie apart from its IBL opponents this season has been the big arm they bring in at the end of games to close things out.

Enerio Del Rosario has been Mr. Automatic this season. When the six-foot-two, 180-pound closer takes to the mound, it’s basically been lights out.

The Dominican Republic native has been a dominant force in his first IBL season.

His nine saves led the league and helped Barrie to a first-place finish in the standings.

In 19 appearances, he racked up a 3.75 ERA and struck out 28 batters in just 24 innings. He gave up just 18 hits and walked nine for an impressive WHIP of 1.13.

The former Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros pitcher continued his dominance on the hill in Barrie’s four-game semifinal sweep of the Brantford Red Sox.

He was a perfect 2-for-2 in save opportunities, giving up no runs on four hits and a walk in 3.1 innings of work. The right-handed hurler has struck out three heading into the championship series.

It’s a huge boost of confidence for any manager knowing you have that kind of arm at the backend of the bullpen.

Barrie manager Angus Roy knows he can count on Del Rosario when the heat is on and the game is on the line.

With a deep lineup that features home run champion Sean Reilly (19 long balls) and potent sluggers Justin Interisano, Tanner Nivins and Yorbis Borroto, the Panthers pose a real challenge to any pitching staff.

If Barrie is going to nail down a fourth-straight championship title, chances are you can bet that Del Rosario will be counted on to slam the door shut.

SAVE THE DATE: The Barrie Royals have confirmed their upcoming tryout dates for the upcoming season. Tryouts will be held on Sept. 15-16 and Sept. 23-24. The local basketball club will soon post the specific age group, location and schedules on their website (barrieroyals.ca) and Twitter feed (Twitter.com/TheBarrieRoyals).

Gene Pereira covers sports for the Barrie Examiner.