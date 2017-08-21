Boaters got into every sort of trouble on Lake Simcoe this past weekend.

“It just seems ridiculous that five times we had to go out and either look for people or bring them in,” said Const. Rich Williamson of South Simcoe police, mentioning poor planning as the main reasons. “We had a real flurry of people breaking down out there this weekend.”

Just after noon Sunday, for example, the police marine unit's John Wardrop II vessel came across two men in a sinking canoe.

“They were both larger men and were taking on water, but yet still headed out onto the lake when common sense suggested you should be turning around,” Williamson said. “Just as the officers approached, that's when their boat swamped and they both went into the water.

“Of course, they weren't wearing their life jackets,” he said. “So when they went into the water, they're struggling to put on their life vests to stay afloat and get rescued at the same time.”

Boaters are required to have life jackets, but not wear them.

“With a little bit of wind, it gets a little choppy out there,” Williamson said. “So it could have been a tragedy. Luckily our officers were right there and we were able to pull them on to the boat.”

At 4:40 p.m. the same day, York Regional police told the marine unit that a 16-year-old Innisfil girl was overdue on Lake Simcoe aboard a personal watercraft.

Prescott Coast Guard broadcast an alert for all vessels on the lake to watch for her, and aircraft at CFB Trenton were placed on standby.

Just before 6 p.m. the girl called her parents from a marina in Beaverton – where she had run out of gas - and was several kilometres off course.

“We thought she was in one place when she was much further along. She didn't think to call anyone (until later) and say where she was,” Williamson said. “Everyone got worried and we nearly went to full search and rescue mode, including the aircraft from Trenton.

“It was a near thing and good thing it ended happily, but it could have been a tragedy,” he said.

The same day, police towed a floating sailboat shell from near Trombley Street, where it had been adrift and a navigational hazard. The shell is stored at South Simcoe police North Division and its owner has been asked to go there and claim his vessel.

Police had towed a disabled vessel early Sunday afternoon as well.

And on Saturday, police towed two vessels that had either run out of gas or experienced equipment failure.

“Lack of preparation certainly plays a part,” Williamson said. “We're talking about people who are running out of gas or running into difficulties for mechanical reasons. And in a lot of cases I think it's just ignorance of what may happen to them out there.

“We talk to people about being prepared for any eventuality, making sure you've got a full talk of gas, flares ... as well as a fully charged cellphone, because that's the primary way to call for assistance when you're on the water.”

He noted weather conditions can change very rapidly on Lake Simcoe and if people aren't prepared, or they head out when they shouldn't, that's when they get into trouble.

“It's frustrating for our officers, because we talk about marine safety all the time. And yet we see so many people who just don't listen and get into the trouble out there,” Richardson said

“Boating is not a leisure activity when you come right down to it. It requires planning and a certain amount of skill, and certainly if you're operating a power craft it requires a licence, an operator's card.

“We keep telling people. Make sure you've got a cellphone, make sure you've got flares, sufficient life jackets for everyone on board.”

The South Simcoe police marine unit primarily patrols from Bradford, and the Holland River, past Big Bay Point and around into Kempenfelt Bay.

But it is responsible for everything on Lake Simcoe, along with York Regional police, OPP and Barrie police.

