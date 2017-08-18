WASAGA BEACH – Arson caused fire late Tuesday at Bananas Beach Club, say Huronia West OPP.

Town firefighters responded to a 911 call at 11 p.m. about smoke coming from the rear of the Beach Drive club. Items in the area where the smoke was coming from were deemed suspicious by firefighters, who called police.

It was determined some of these items required specialized handling, so the OPP chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive team, along with the forensic identification unit, were called.

OPP have not identified the substance(s) found.

But police believe these items were deliberately placed in the club, so an arson investigation is on-going.