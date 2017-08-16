GEORGIAN BAY TWP. - A Midland man was taken to hospital after his cement truck ended up on its side on Highway 400, just south of Honey Harbour, Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:25 a.m., OPP say the truck was southbound on the 400 when its driver lost control and the truck flipped.

A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Port Severn Road were closed so the truck could be safely removed from the highway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.