INNISFIL -

Barrie police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.

According to police, the death is believed to have occurred on Sunday, July 30.

A local doctor's office received a telephone call on Wednesday from a woman saying she had given birth out of the hospital and never received medical assistance.

City police were contacted to check on the woman's well-being, and further investigation led to South Simcoe police officers tracking her down to a Corner Brook Trail address in Innisfil.

At that location, police found the body of an infant boy.

A 42-year-old Innisfil woman has been charged with neglecting to obtain assistance in child birth and concealing the body of a child. She is scheduled to appear in Barrie bail court on Thursday.

A forensic post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.