(STAFF) – Local Green Party of Ontario candidates for the 2018 provincial election were nominated Tuesday night in Barrie.

Keenan Aylwin was nominated to run in the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding and the party’s provincial deputy leader, Bonnie North, will run in the Barrie-Innisfil riding.

“Ontarians are fed up with the three ‘Cs’ of politics: cronyism, corruption and cynicism,” North said during Tuesday’s nomination meeting. “As the Green candidate for MPP in Barrie-Innisfil, I’m honoured to roll up my sleeves and work to change the system for the people in our riding and sweep away the cobwebs of political decay in our province.

“A Green wave is spreading across Canada and we Greens are riding its crest to the shores of Lake Simcoe in 2018.”

Aylwin said the party will address many issues in next year’s election.

“We must fight to overcome rising levels of inequality, both social and economic,” he said. “We must address the climate crisis in order to protect our future. We must also fight the rising levels of cynicism and disenchantment that many of us feel.”

Young Greens of Ontario chairwoman Lynn Therien said the 2018 election will be “a great opportunity” to engage young people by showing them politics can be approachable and meaningful.

“I believe this will empower all of us to fight for a better future,” she said.