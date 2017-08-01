Former NHL netminder Billy Smith has been joined the OHL’s Barrie Colts as director of goaltending.

Smith played in parts of 18 NHL seasons in the NHL, most notably with the New York Islanders where he won four Stanley Cups in the early 1980s. He entered the league in 1971-72 as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, but only played five games before being claimed by the Isles in the 1972 expansion draft.

He also captured a Vezina Trophy as best goaltender in 1981-82, the Jennings Trophy in 1982-83 as a member of the league’s top goaltending duo and a Conn Smythe Trophy in 1982-83 as playoff MVP.

The Perth, Ont., native wasn’t out of hockey for long after retiring in 1989. He joined on with the expansion Florida Panthers as goaltending coach before being named an assistant coach from 1998-2001.