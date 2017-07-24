A new police station and paramedics hub, but no new firefighting training facility or police gun range.

That’s what the new Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus will look like, city council decided Monday, with a $103.3-million price tag.

The campus will also include a vehicle maintenance facility for Barrie police – but there was a concerted effort to cut the original $120-million cost.

“There are no easy answers on this, there never are,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman. “But a $120-million project with $80-million in debt I could never approve.

“So something had to give.”

Council gave unanimous approval to the emergency services campus Monday following a three-and-a-half hour meeting. A location has yet to be identified.

Coun. Mike McCann tried to cut $2.5 million from the police station/paramedics hub on top of the training facility savings.

“I want to do what is fiscally responsible for the taxpayers,” he said.

But he couldn’t get enough votes for the reduction.

“I do not want to go on a crusade for $2.5 million if our staff is not saying it’s reasonable,” Coun. Arif Khan said.

And city staff did not support reducing the new police station and Simcoe County paramedics hub by $2.5 million – saying it would require programs there be reduced and could require a lower quality of materials, as well as incurring renovations costs within a decade.

“I guess I’m a bit worried we are nickel and diming, although it is millions of dollars,” Coun. Barry Ward said of the $2.5 million saving. “It’s going to cost us more down the road.”

Some councillors noted the Sperling Drive police headquarters was too small when it opened in the early 1990s.

The plan is to build the police and firefighting training facilities later, but no timetable was approved by council Monday.

Which means Barrie firefighters will continue training at leased space on Saunders Road, and city police will continue using a shooting range in Springwater Township.

“We have not been told we will compromise the adequacy standards (of city police officers and firefighters) with what we have got,” Lehman said of the current training facilities.

Along with lowering the campus cost by removing the training facilities, council also lowered the amount of taxpayer supported debt in the project.

It now stands at approximately $41.2 million of the $103.3-million total, although future retired city debt and selling police property could cut that down to about $10 million, Lehman said.

“We could have said no debt, but that would have meant we couldn’t do anything else,” he said. “We have roads that need fixing.”

The remainder of the campus will be funded from city tax capital reserves ($17.2 million), development charges ($21 million) and the County of Simcoe ($24 million, although 25% of that total is a city bill, given its funding partnership with the county on ambulance services).

Council also decided Monday the campus’ needs a new name.

“I need to see Barrie police on that building,” McCann said. “I want the word police on there.”

Last month, councillors delayed a decision on the campus by asking staff to look at a 10% cost reduction in the administration/operations facility, which houses police and paramedics, and phasing in the firefighting training/ police firearms range facility and the police vehicle maintenance, to find possible savings.

Councillors have met behind closed doors about buying land for the campus. A deal has not been finalized nor completed, and no location has been made public for the project.

The latest city staff report, however, states land costs for the project at $6.2 million.

