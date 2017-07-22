Cookstown's community picnic

Cookstown residents came out for the annual Community Picnic at the local branch of the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library on Saturday – an afternoon of games, side walk chalk art, a bouncy slide, a hot dog BBQ courtesy of Foodland, and fun in the Cookstown Splash Pad.

The Recreation Department shared information on summer camps and organized children's games, and Innisfil Fire & Rescue brought along fire prevention information for parents, and miniature firefighter equipment for the kids to try on.

The event was originally scheduled for earlier in the year, but had to be postponed due to the rainy, cool weather. On Saturday, though, the sun was shining, temperatures soared, and scores of families came out for some summertime fun.