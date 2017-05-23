South Simcoe police charged 22 drivers with speeding on area roads Monday, as officers were monitoring cottage country traffic.

Two of the speeding drivers were given roadside breath tests, police said, were in the 'warn' range and had their driver's licences suspended for three days.

One driver was caught with a radar detector, which is illegal in Ontario; his radar detector was located by a traffic officer's radar detector detector.

The man not only lost his device, but faces a $170 fine and three demerit points on his driving record.

Police also charged a man who had been suspended from driving for the last 22 years. He had been drinking and registered a 'warn' in a roadside test.

His vehicle was impounded and he faces a charge of driving while suspended.