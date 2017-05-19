More unsettled weather in the forecast: Environment Canada
Provincial police and Bradford West Gwillimbury firefighters were called to a truck crash on the Highway 400 northbound lanes near Canal Road Thursday afternoon after high winds blew a transport truck onto its side. There were no injuries but there were minor traffic disruptions while the scene was cleared. Environment Canada officials say more unsettled weather could be in store for area residents this summer. PAUL NOVOSAD PHOTO
Provincial police and Bradford West Gwillimbury firefighters were called to a truck crash on the Highway 400 northbound lanes near Canal Road Thursday afternoon after high winds blew a transport truck onto its side.
There were no injuries but there were minor traffic disruptions while the scene was cleared.
Environment Canada officials say more unsettled weather could be in store for area residents this summer.