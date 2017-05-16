The St. Peter’s Panthers aren’t afraid to take risks.

More often than not in high-school baseball, that leads to runs.

The Panthers put up a dozen in the Catholic School Athletics of Simcoe County quarterfinals on Tuesday, hammering the St. Thomas Aquinas Stingers, 12-1.

“We started to actually swing the bats a lot better,” said Panthers third-baseman Tyler Roberts. “We came out there with a mindset of what we wanted to do.

“Once you know what you want to do in a specific situation, you can have a lot of success,” Roberts added. “We made the plays we had to and had no errors.”

The offence was provided entirely within the first three innings, which were the only ones in which St. Peter’s played its starters.

“I was surprised with everyone’s hits,” said Panthers first-baseman Domenico Morea. “Once someone got one, the next person just tagged along and it just attracted the whole team to get hits.

“It was good to see everyone hitting.”

St. Peter’s picked up its early runs by taking extra bags whenever possible, with Chris Kluscynski stealing second and then advancing to third before running home after there was an errant throw as Roberts ran to first.

The Panthers third baseman would also steal second before a base hit by Morea brought him around as well.

“We’re out here trying to make a statement,” Roberts said. “We had a strong regular season and we’re trying to show that we’re the top Catholic team and that we can beat any team we face.

“When they see that run amount, they’ll know that we’re a team that’s not afraid to take bases at any time.”

The Panthers added another run in the second through similar means to take a 3-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, pitcher Shane Duffet and the St. Peter’s defence were shutting the door on the Stingers at the plate.

“It’s always important, especially in high-school baseball, where the slightest mistake can cost you and runs can be hard to come by,” Roberts said of his team’s clean defence. “Those little things can come back to bite you in the end.”

St. Peter’s broke the game wide open in the third, bringing 15 batters to the plate.

Roberts wasted no time getting things started with a lead-off triple, and Morea would bring him home.

“In winter workouts, we focused on being aggressive at the plate this year,” Morea said. “If the first pitch is right down the middle, we’re going to swing at it, and that’s what happens.

“We hit a couple of balls that rolled to the fence and that’s what we can do.”

That sparked seven hits in a row for the Panthers, who would go on to score nine runs in the inning.

“Once one person gets in on it, everyone wants to get in on it,” Roberts said. “They see one close buddy get in and then everyone wants to have some fun.”

The 12-0 advantage allowed St. Peter’s to make wholesale changes, bringing a number of its talented Grade 9 students into the contest.

Thanks to the work of the players off the bench, only one run was surrendered in the final two innings to close out the contest.

“We’re a good group that’s beginning to become a family with the Grade 9s coming in,” Morea said. “These kids can hit. We can tally runs, we’re loud on the bench, and it’s a good team this year.”

The next big challenge for the Panthers will come on Thursday, as they will look to win their semifinal and then a potential CSASC championship game, which would send them to the Georgian Bay Secondary School Association finals next week.

After their big victory on Tuesday, the Panthers are confident that they can get the job done.

“Oh yeah,” Morea said. “This is going to be our year for sure. If this team plays like we did (Tuesday), we’re going to go far.”

twitter.com/stephen_sweet