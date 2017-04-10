Barrie city police are looking for two suspects believed to be armed with a gun following a home invasion and shooting at a Gunn Street residence on Monday morning.

A 60-year-old man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, police said, and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for two black men, in their mid-20s, wearing dark clothing with hoodies. One was wearing a grey sweater with a dark stripe.

Police told the Examiner a ground search is underway and the canine unit has been deployed.

Police have also said there is no concern for public safety.

Both Oakley Park Public School and Barrie North Collegiate were on hold-and secure status, but it was lifted at 11:35 a.m.

Gunn is located between Peel and St. Vincent streets, north of Wellington Street East.

More to come