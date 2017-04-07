The Barrie Colts have put a face to their rebuild.

Picking first overall in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft for just the third time in franchise history, the Colts took playmaking centre Ryan Suzuki from London.

With Barrie looking to improve significantly after finishing last year in the league basement, it feels that it now has a big piece in place for that.

“Ryan was a consideration for us all year as a top pick, even before we got the No. 1 pick,” said Colts general manager Jason Ford. “When it came down to it, he was the guy.

“Ryan is a franchise centreman and he fits in immensely,” the GM added. “He makes players around him better. His hockey IQ is off the charts, and he does everything well. He skates well, he has size, reach, he’s a great teammate and character kid.

“It was a difficult process getting down to that decision, but Ryan is an excellent player and he made the decision easier at the end of the day.”

The Colts were looking at Jack Hughes, considered by many to be the top 2001-born player eligible for the OHL draft, but once he committed to the U.S. development team program, things were aligned for Barrie to land Suzuki.

“I found out (that the Colts would draft me) a few days ago,” Suzuki said. “I got a call from my agent, saying that I’d be going to Barrie, and I was pumped.”

Ryan’s older brother, Nick, was a first-round pick of the Owen Sound Attack two years ago, and he’s followed the career of the elder Suzuki as guidance.

“It helps me and I can figure out how to handle myself,” said Suzuki, looking dapper with a bow tie sticking out beyond his new Colts jersey. “It takes a lot of pressure off of me, knowing that he went through it and if I have any questions, I can go to him.”

A distributing centreman that can play at both ends of the ice is a tough find, and that makes Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk all the more excited to have one on his team for next year.

“There’s a lot of good hockey players in this draft, so for him to separate himself and come to the top is pretty special,” Hawerchuk said. “You can tell he’s a quiet kid, but confident, and he plays like that, too.

“He’s so smart and so efficient in all areas of the ice that sometimes you might say he’s not the flash-and-dash type, but he does everything so well,” Hawerchuk added. “Once he gets here and learns to push the pace they way we do, we’re going to see great things from him.”

Hawerchuk has historically shielded his rookie forwards, playing them predominantly on the third and fourth line before gradually moving them into the top six.

That’s not his plan for Suzuki.

“Well, he better come in good shape, because I plan on playing him a lot,” said Hawerchuk with a big smile. “He’s a special 16-year old.

“If he gets himself in shape for the season, and he still has to earn his ice time, just like anyone else, but from what I’ve seen, even with watching him play in Junior ‘B’ over the last few weeks, he’ll have no problem stepping up.”

Once Suzuki, who won the Alliance minor-midget player of the year award, was finished with his season, he suited up for the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s London Nationals as an underage player.

Suzuki saw regular ice time with the Junior ‘B’ squad, scoring three goals and two assists in seven games against players up to five years older than him.

Those contests gave him an idea of what he’ll need to do to adjust to facing 19-year olds on a regular basis.

“Definitely I’ll have to put on some weight,” Suzuki said. “It’s a faster league, so I’ll have to be in the gym five days a week just to get my feet faster and stronger for the league.”

Suzuki posed with his parents, Rob and Amanda, before signing his contract.

The young centre expects to still be at the Barrie Molson Centre at this time next year, albeit in a different capacity.

“I know that (the Colts) don’t miss the playoffs often and don’t intend to miss again, so hopefully next year we can crack the playoffs and have a long run,” Suzuki said.

This marked the third time in franchise history that the Colts have selected first, taking Daniel Tkaczuk in 1995 as an expansion club and Aaron Ekblad in 2011.

Much like six years ago, the Colts are a young team, having gained valuable experience the season before, and appear well on their way to making the next step with top pick Suzuki in tow.

“Adding guys like Ryan, the first pick in the (import) draft, these are steps towards making you good,” Hawerchuk said. “We went through this before, and that’s what made us good.

We got Aaron Ekblad, we got (Mathias) Niederberger, picked up a guy like (Ivan) Telegin, and all of the sudden, we’re in Game 7 of the second round (the next April) and could have been in the semifinals were it not for a lot of injuries,” Hawerchuk added.

“It can turn around quick, and that’s our plan.”

The Colts have 13 more picks in the remainder of the OHL Priority Selection Draft, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

twitter.com/stephen_sweet