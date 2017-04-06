PENETANGUISHENE -

Local youth have another opportunity to appear in a professional show at the King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene this summer.

Drayton Entertainment will be holding youth auditions this month for children’s chorus roles in the company’s upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The theatre company will also be bringing back the Youth Musical Theatre program.

Auditions for both take place on April 23 at the James Keating Elementary School in Penetanguishene.

The Youth Musical Theatre Program is a week-long training session for aspiring artists age 10-18. They will study aspects of singing, dancing, acting and technical theatre, learn from professionals and develop a deeper appreciation for live performance. The program runs July 24-28 in Penetanguishene. It requires an entrance audition as enrolment is limited to ensure personal attention by faculty. Tuition includes a ticket to a professional Drayton Entertainment production.

Youth auditions will also be held for the children’s chorus in the first show of the season, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Auditions are open to young performers age nine to 13. Singing and stage experience are an asset and preferred. Advance sign-up is required and youth should be prepared to sing the popular song from the show, “Close Every Door”.

To provide opportunities for as many youth as possible, performers selected from the audition will be placed in teams and will perform in the Children’s Chorus on a rotating schedule. They will appear alongside professional actors in lead roles.

Rehearsals are slated to begin in late June. The show wraps up the summer theatre season at the King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene. Performances for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat run from Aug. 10 to Sept. 3.

The show was written by Broadway legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and is based on the biblical “coat of many colours” story from the Book of Genesis. It features lots of unforgettable songs such as “Go, Go Joseph,” “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door”, dance numbers, wit and irreverence and is suitable for the whole family.

For more information on upcoming shows and tickets see www.kingswharftheatre.com call 705-549-5555.

For a complete list of audition requirements and a link to register online, see www.draytonentertainment.com ‘about us’ section.