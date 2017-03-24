Sportapalooza coming back in Barrie
Lucas Anderson-Clarke, a seven-year-old student at Algonquin Ridge Elementary School, receives a kiss from his mother, Dana, after participating in Sportapalooza. MARK WANZEL/FILE PHOTO
Sportapalooza is coming back for a sixth year at Innisdale Secondary School.
The fun day features track-and-field-like events for elementary-aged students in development skills classes.
It provides an opportunity for students to participate in an enjoyable day, filled with physical activity, to boost self-esteem and confidence.
This year's event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, but will be pushed back to June 8 in case of rain.
Sportapalooza is a life-changing event that brings students together.
For more information, contact the Sportapalooza committee at sportapalooza2017@gmail.com or the staff advisor at suwebb@scdsb.on.ca.