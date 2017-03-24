Change text size for the story

Sportapalooza is coming back for a sixth year at Innisdale Secondary School.

The fun day features track-and-field-like events for elementary-aged students in development skills classes.

It provides an opportunity for students to participate in an enjoyable day, filled with physical activity, to boost self-esteem and confidence.

This year's event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, but will be pushed back to June 8 in case of rain.

Sportapalooza is a life-changing event that brings students together.

For more information, contact the Sportapalooza committee at sportapalooza2017@gmail.com or the staff advisor at suwebb@scdsb.on.ca.