An IRobot floor mopper was taken from Barrie's Home Outfitters Tuesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., city police say a man was seen selecting an IRobot, then wandering near the Bryne Drive store's front entrance.

When two people entered the store, a man fled on foot and was last seen running around the side of the building, heading toward Mapleview Drive West.

He is described as white with a thin build, and wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a green army jacket with a hood, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. B. Bromley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2780 or at bbromley@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.