NEW TECUMSETH – A driving complaint in Alliston Saturday led to charges again a local man.

After receiving the 1:40 p.m. complaint, Nottawasaga OPP located the vehicle parked on Victoria Street.

An officer smelled marijuana and found some in the vehicle, police said.

A New Tecumseth man was arrested and taken to the detachment, where a drug recognition evaluation took place.

A 25-year-old man was charged with driving while impaired by drug and drug possession.

He was released later with a court date.