HUNTSVILLE – A Barrie man was charged after a pickup truck left Highway 11 and struck a rock cut, then rolled Tuesday morning.

All five people in the truck were taken to hospital by Muskoka paramedics; two remain with serious injuries, three were treated and released, OPP said.

Highway 11 was closed between Rowanwood Road and Stephenson Road 12 for several hours while police investigated the crash, which took place at 7:20 a.m.

A 52-year-old man was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

He has a May court date in Huntsville.