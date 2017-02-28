Police are resuming air and ground searches today for a Barrie woman missing since Feb. 3.

Mandy Thompson,72, went missing from her Laidlaw Drive home in the city's north end.

Barrie police say she suffers from dementia.

City police and the Ontario Provincial Police will be conducting air and ground searches, with the assistance of volunteers from Georgian Bay Search and Rescue, beginning today.

Mild weather conditions will assist teams to cover previously searched areas east of Penetanguishene Road, into Oro-Medonte Township.

Investigators believe Thompson was last seen walking north on Penetanguishene Road on Friday, Feb. 3, at approximately 10 a.m. She had been wearing a black knee length jacket and white running shoes when reported missing.

Police are asking anyone living in the north-east end of Barrie, and areas east of Penetanguishene Road, to thoroughly check their properties - including barns, sheds, vehicles, garages and any receptacles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.