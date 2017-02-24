City police investigators continue to seek any further leads into the disappearance of Barrie's Mandy Thompson.

The 72-year-old woman went missing from her Laidlaw Drive home in the city's north end on Feb. 3.

Police say she suffers from dementia.

A woman believed to be Thompson was captured on video surveillance walking north on Penetanguishene Road on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

She has the ability to travel a significant distance in a short period of time, and police are requesting that anyone living in the area(s) being searched to thoroughly check their properties including barns, sheds, vehicles, garages and any receptacles on their properties.

Thompson is described as white, five-foot eight with a medium build and short red hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a brown jacket over top and white running shoes.

Barrie city police and OPP conducted a seven-day ground and aerial search for Thompson.

Police searching on snowmobiles had a large area to investigate that includes areas of bush and properties containing out-buildings such as sheds and barns - as well as different types of vehicles.

Investigators with city police will continue to follow up on any further tips, and any leads will cause police to search using the appropriate resources.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.