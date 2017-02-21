A Model afternoon

The Barrie Allandale Model Train Show at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery on Hwy. 90, offered enthusiasts of all ages an opportunity not only to see model trains in action, but purchase trains, model kits, railroad memorabilia and art from an array of vendors, and chat with the experts.

Modellers with the Tea Valley Railroad, Nottawasaga RR, Peel County Engineers and other clubs set up their layouts, with tracks winding their way through rugged scenery and detailed miniature villages.

“It's all stuff you have around your house,” said Richard Shanks with the Peel County Engineers, of the layouts. “You can build it yourself.”

Shanks' first introduction to models was an old Lionel train set. “It never got set up,” he admits. But he did eventually get into H.O. Trains (1:87 scale models), before discovering even smaller “N Scale” - 1:160 model trains.

The fun was in building individual “modules” that can be connected – creating complex track layouts that, linked digitally, can allow members to set up miniaturized freight trains up to 80 cars long, that chug their way through valleys and over bridges.

“It's fun!” he said.

Daniel, 5, visiting with his family, agreed. “I want to buy one," he told his dad as they watched the trains in action.