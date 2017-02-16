(Re: ‘CTV ends its local sports coverage’ in the Feb. 9 edition of the Examiner)

The decision of CTV Barrie to scrap the local sports report on its nightly newscast has upset loyal viewers in Barrie.

Many high-school athletes were thrilled to see their team on the local news. Stories about high-school sports are always very interesting.

We will no longer get to see local highlights and interviews.

The Simcoe County football highlights with great. Teams like Bear Creek, Eastview, Barrie North and St. Joan of Arc were amazing. Innisdale, St. Joseph’s and St. Peter’s have had some great volleyball, baseball, soccer and basketball teams over the years.

We will no longer be able to see how they are doing on the field of play or the court.

The number of fans who attend sporting events in Barrie is incredible. Parents and grandparents pack the bleachers to see the children play. Sports is part of our culture as Canadians and it should be celebrated.

The people of Barrie would love to know more about their local sports stars.

Elementary school athletes were always excited to see a CTV reporter and cameraman at their tournaments. They would go home and watch the six o’clock news and look to see if the sports anchor reported on their big game.

Many of these young viewers also looked forward to the ‘Athlete of the Week’ segment.

This decision of CTV Barrie to scrap the local sports department is heartbreaking and bad news for our region. The CTV Barrie news team has a long tradition of providing excellent local news coverage.

Many viewers tune in nightly to watch Jayne Pritchard and Tony Grace deliver the news and weather.

We look forward to see reports from KC Colby, Rob Cooper, Heather Butts and the rest of the wonderful team.

Alastair Connolly and Mike Arsalides provided a comforting humour at the end of the broadcast with the sports report.

It was a nice way to wrap up the news hour.

Barrie viewers need to voice their displeasure to the TV station for cutting our local sports.

We need to let them know that this is unacceptable and that it is time to bring back our local sports.

Kyle Tilley

Barrie