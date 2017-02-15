Police believe they've solved 15 crimes in Clearview Township and Wasaga Beach when a man was arrested on a John Deere tractor Saturday night.

Huronia West OPP and the OPP emergency response unit stopped a 38-year-old man on Conc. 6 at 10:25 p.m.

Police believed the tractor was stolen.

The Wasaga Beach man was charged with seven counts of breaking and entering to commit a crime, four counts of theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of attempted breaking and entering, two counts of breaking and entering, mischief, trespassing by night, theft of a motor vehicle and breaching a probation order on another charge.

OPP say 11 of the crimes took place in Clearview, four in Wasaga Beach, and began last September.