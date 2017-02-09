Thomas Schadl will be bringing an eclectic program to Music at St. Andrew’s concert next week in Barrie.

He will be featuring several organ compositions across the centuries along with one of his own, a five-movement work titled Organ Sonata in G.

Each movement reflects different components.

Part of the first movement is written in the style of late 19th century and early 20th century French organ whereas the second is both contemplative and mystical in nature.

The third, The Scherzo has several sections, ranging from a North German toccata style to a fugue, each with its own character. The fourth movement moves into a meditative work that depicts sorrow and grief and the sonata wraps up with a fanfare passage that reflects the main theme of the first movement.

The sonata is one of 10 published works - compositions for both organ and piano - that are available on a popular sheet music website that caters to a wide variety of genres. Schadl became a member of the Canadian Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (SOCAN) in October 2013.

The organist and choir director at Woodbridge United Church in Woodbridge has also given organ recitals across the Greater Toronto Area in the past, but it’s been a while since he performed in Barrie. His last organ recital here was during the summer of 2012.

Schadl will be including in the program a piece by Dietrich Buxtehude, a Danish-German composer in the 1600s along with the Campanile From Esquisses Byzantine by French composer Henri Mulet (1878-1967) and the popular hymn ‘What A Friend We Have In Jesus’ a jazz arrangement by Joe Utterback.

When he is not performing or involved in church duties, Schadl teaches piano, organ and theory in the Toronto area.

Music at St. Andrew’s features organist Thomas Schadl on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 47 Owen at Worsley St., noon. The cost for adults is $5, free for students.