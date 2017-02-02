What’s a woman to do when the ghost of her husband’s first wife shows up to create mayhem?

Ruth Condomine tries to be understanding but the spirit of Elvira is a distracting to the character as it is to actor in South Simcoe Theatre’s latest show, which starts tonight in Cookstown.

“I think she thinks quite highly of herself,” Raffaella Gardhouse said of her character, Ruth, Charles Condomine’s second wife.

“But she’s become a little unnerved by the appearances of the first wife, even though she can’t see her, she knows she’s there,” Gardhouse added. “In the play, it’s just Charles (husband to both) that can see her. It’s challenging not to look at her.”

Nevertheless, it wasn’t the biggest challenge Gardhouse faced in her first acting role with South Simcoe Theatre. The biggest challenge was learning all the words in the play, Blithe Spirit.

She had a little help practising her lines from some Grade 8 students during the lunch hour at Terry Fox Elementary School in Barrie, where Gardhouse works as an education assistant.

She is actually a qualified teacher who earned her credentials in Wales, where she grew up.

The United Kingdom is also where she began performing and had an opportunity to appear at the Royal Albert Hall in her early teens as part of a competitive folk dancing team.

Gardhouse’s interest in performing began with ballet and she used to perform at the local theatre every year, then at school, folk dancing.

She was also into dramatic arts, auditioned for a Welsh theatre group and toured the country. She said she would have liked to study drama, but her mother believed she should have “something in her back pocket.”

Painting and art were also an interest as well as recitation, which was a popular activity.

“I was always better with other people’s words than my own,” said Gardhouse, recalling that she was a shy little girl. “I still get nervous, but once I’m on stage, there’s a certain comfort level in performing that comes out.

“I’ve always loved going to the theatre,” she added. “Then when I lived in Toronto, I would have season tickets to the ballet and would go on my own and sit in the back.

“It’s magical. It transports you to a different place. The ballet, because it’s so different, but even theatre, it’s three dimensional as opposed to being front of a TV.”

While Gardhouse played lead roles more often when she was younger, her first major local role was in Rumours for Kempenfelt Community Players in 2010, which is where she met director Candy Pryce, who is also directing Blithe Spirit.

A six-year gap in performing followed as life took priority, but she was still able to go to Cookstown on a regular basis to see SST shows.

Last year, she did the costumes for an SST show and last June, participated in the theatre company’s Four Play showcase of play readings.

Gardhouse came to Canada on an adventure, some 30 years ago, after spending a two-year stint in Bermuda as a nanny, a job she loved.

While she only intended to stay in Canada for a year, she ended up working for an employment agency in the Toronto area, married, adopted a son from Romania and moved to Barrie.

With her son now attending Georgian College, she was able to pick up her interest in performing again.

She chose Blithe Spirit because she thought it would be a fun one.

“The play is a comedy and some of the lines are thought provoking and funny,” said Gardhouse, who joins a cast of six.

South Simcoe Theatre presents Blithe Spirit, beginning Thursday night and running until Feb. 19, at the old town hall in Cookstown, 1 Hamilton St.

Evening and matinee shows run Thursday to Sunday.

Tickets are $18, available at the box office, 705-458-4432.