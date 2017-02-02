Special Olympics athletes embody the spirit of competition and area residents are being asked to show their support.

Barrie’s Special Olympics council is hosting a special send-off for three local members of Team Canada, who will be representing not only their country but this community at the upcoming World Winter Games, taking place from March 14 to 25 in Austria.

The send-off reception will be held at the Barrie City Hall Rotunda on Thursday, March 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Attending World Games as part of Team Canada are local members Jade Irvine, a young snowshoe racer; David Whyne, an alpine skier; and Michael Wimbs, a veteran alpine skier; along with nordic ski coach Hellaina Rothenburg, of Barrie, from Ontario Special Olympics.

“When it comes to the World Winter Games, this is something that is four years in the making,” she said, adding athletes move from conference competition to the provincials and then to national meets.

“It’s on a four-year cycle, so they’ve been it for the long haul. They keep getting selected based on their results and how they do competitively,” Rothenburg added.

Special Olympians don’t always have the same opportunities that other athletes may have such as team sports, fun runs and other activities, Rothenburg said.

“Our athletes don’t always have immediate accessibility to those kinds of opportunities,” she said. “For them to be involved in any kind of competition, never mind going to the World Games, is very rewarding for them to know they are training, doing their best and getting recognized for it.

“So having something like Special Olympics, where they can feel they are on an even playing field, is a full-rounded athletic experience.”

The Barrie Community Special Olympics provides year-round athletic programs for more than 200 athletes in 13 different sports. More than 125 volunteers and coaches donate their time and effort, Rothenburg said, adding all of the money raised for the Barrie Community Special Olympics goes towards supporting the athletes.

“The Special Olympic movement is completely grassroots. It comes down to the local volunteers showing up every week at the local practice,” she said. “The programs absolutely count on and rely on volunteers.

“If anyone wanted to volunteer, the best way is to get involved and get that great feeling of reward of being involved,” Rothenburg added. “Athletes have a wide range of abilities and they train at their own level.

“We have room for coaches of all abilities, whether it’s coaches who just want to come out and encourage people to do their best. The other side is coaches being quite technical in their sport.”

Special Olympic athletes rely on more than just coaches, Rothenburg said.

“Our athletes are often young adults on fixed incomes. They don’t have the financial means to completely support the lifestyle of training,” she said. “We have great support from fundraising and we are so appreciative.”

Visit barrie.specialolympicsontario.ca to learn how you can help.

imcinroy@postmedia.com