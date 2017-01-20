Halfway to goal

Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) recently received a $350,000 cheque from the RVH Auxiliary.

Not only is this significant donation the latest installment toward the auxiliary’s $2-million pledge to the Hearts and Minds campaign, it is also a milestone.

This latest donation means the auxiliary has hit the halfway mark of its pledge, which will directly support the development of the hospital’s advanced cardiac centre and child and youth mental-health program.

Joining auxiliary volunteers are RVH Foundation chair David McCullough, RVH Auxiliary president Janice Williams, RVH president and CEO Janice Skot and RVH board of directors chair Kirsten Parker.