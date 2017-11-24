T.J. Fergus always had a penchant for taking care of matters in his own end of the ice.

A forward in minor hockey, his home was really on the blue-line, but he just didn’t know it yet.

That was until his uncle pointed it out to his coach. His minor hockey coach was his dad, former Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins centre Tom Fergus.

“Probably until the year before my draft year is when I changed to defence,” explained the overager and newest member of the Barrie Colts blue-line. “I think my uncle actually said to him one time that I kind of looked more like a defenceman because I’d always be hanging back, I guess you could say, in the offensive zone.

“I changed back to defence that year and it’s worked out since.”

It certainly has.

The four-year veteran played a key role on a Erie Otters club that went on to win the OHL championship last season. That experience is a big reason why the Colts traded for him last week.

“That was a big part of the deal,” Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk said of his newest acquisition’s championship experience. “He’s been there and done that. He’s been in our league a long time. We’re still pretty young, so we’re looking for him to help out the group a lot.”

With the Otters in a rebuilding year, Fergus figured he’d likely be on the move this season, though what he didn’t expect was that it would happen twice.

After being acquired by the Hamilton Bulldogs earlier this season, Fergus, along with a fourth-round pick, was dealt to Barrie a little more than a week ago for defenceman Kade Landry.

“For three straight years not getting traded to within 20 games getting traded twice it’s definitely a little bit different,” said the 20-year-old, who was an eighth-round pick (141st overall) of the Otters in the 2013 OHL Priority Selection.

“Obviously, yeah it came as a surprise,” Fergus added. “I didn’t think I’d get traded twice in one year, but there’s four (overagers) there (in Hamilton) and I guess Barrie really wanted me. I guess it worked out in the end.”

In Fergus, the Colts get a versatile defender who can log a ton of minutes and handle any situation, including on the power play and penalty kill.

The veteran is off to a good start with his new club, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in three games.

His addition solidifies Barrie’s top four and gives Hawerchuk another defender he can leave on heavily if need be.

“He played top four on a championship team last year, so he’s used to logging minutes,” said Hawerchuk, whose club kicked off a busy weekend Friday night in Guelph, before returning to the Barrie Molson Centre on Saturday night to host the Oshawa Generals. “He’s going to get minutes here. He’s a pretty good quarterback on the power play, so that’s going to be important.

“His veteran leadership we just felt we might need back there a little bit,” Hawerchuk added.

The move to give up a talented young defender such as Landry for a veteran player in his last year also sends a message to a young Colts team that they are looking to contend this season.

“We want to win,” Hawerchuk said. “Anytime you come off a year like we did last year you want to turn around as fast as you can. The deal just seemed like it made sense.

“We gave up a good player, but we got a good pick back as well. By next year, we’ve got to create some room for other guys as well.”

That he’s expected to be a leader with a young club is something Fergus is comfortable with. After all, Fergus said he learned from one of the best in playing with Darren Raddysh in Erie.

“Last year I was on the first (defence) pair with Darren and we played a lot,” said the five-foot-11, 186-pound Oakville native. “He played a lot, too, so whenever he was out there I found myself out there.

“He taught me a lot of things on the power play and penalty kill, so I’m just trying to bring those here and work with them.”

The adjustment to the Colts has been an easy one thanks in large part, says Fergus, to his new club playing a similar style to the one he played with Erie.

“In Erie, we played a similar game moving pucks around,” he said. “Not really many dumps, so it was pretty easy transitioning here.”

A mobile defender, it’s Fergus’s calm nature with the puck that really stands out. Be it on the power play or in his own end, he settles things down and is able to make the play needed without rushing things, which can lead to mistakes.

Fergus actually points to his days as a forward and how that may have developed patience handling the puck. As a forward, he was used to having to make plays quicker down low.

“I guess you can say that’s where the confidence of being calm came from,” he said.

“I’ve always tried to be calm with the puck and not too panicky because that’s when you make mistakes,” he added. “So I’m just trying to make the easy play all the time.”

That kind of patience and key decision making is especially effective on a power play and it also provides a good example for a young hockey club.

“That comes from experience, right?,” Hawerchuk said. “It’s good for our other guys to see that. They can start to understand the poise you need to have at that position.”

Having a dad who played in the NHL guide you is also a big advantage. Tom Fergus spent 12 seasons in the NHL, with stops in Boston, Toronto and Vancouver.

“Definitely a lot,” Fergus said of the help he has received from his dad along the way. “Even when I was younger, growing up watching games, maybe I would always pay a little bit more attention than the average kid would because he would always be right there next to me telling me what’s good and bad throughout the game.

“I think that’s definitely helped me out, just being around the game my whole life.”

The Colts are coming off their first weekend this season where they dropped two straight. They were throttled 8-2 on home ice by the Sudbury Wolves before dropping a 3-1 decision at home to the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday afternoon in a game played on Sportsnet in front of national audience.

The Colts rebounded, as they have often done this season, Sunday with a 5-3 win in Oshawa. Barrie scored twice in third to break the tie. This from a team playing its third game in three days.

“That was a gutsy effort,” Hawerchuk said. “We needed that for sure.”

Taking it on the chin from Sudbury may have been a good reminder that the Colts can’t take the foot off the pedal regardless of who you’re playing.

“The guys were pretty quiet after that one,” Hawerchuk said. “Good thing about our business is you get to play within 24 hours and get it rectified. So that was a good thing we had a couple of games coming down the pipe.

ICE CHIPS: Game time against the Generals on Saturday is 7:30 p.m. Barrie wraps up its busy three-in-three weekend Sunday afternoon in North Bay. ... Alexey Lipanov was back in the lineup Friday night in Guelph after missing the previous two games. ... Winger Kirill Nizhnikov has been ill and was expected to miss at least the Storm game. ... Russian import Andrei Svechnikov, out with a hand injury that required surgery, met with his doctor on Thursday.