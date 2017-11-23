A coin donation box was grabbed and stolen from a Mac's Convenience on Huronia Road in Barrie Nov. 14.

Just before 8 a.m., video surveillance shows a man lurking in the store.

When the last customer left, city police said, a coin donation box secured by a cable was ripped from the front counter.

A white, thin male, age 30-35, was last seen running west through the parking lot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. D. Watson at 705-725-7025, ext. 2755 or at dwatson@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.