The King Edward Choir wraps up 65 years with a new artistic director.

Oliver Balaburski, known in Barrie for his work with the Huronia Symphony, marries his choral and instrumental sides with the new position.

Their first public performance together, in their new roles, is this weekend.

“It’s what we do, what conductors do. My background is in both orchestral and choral conducting,” Balaburski said of his new position.

“It’s almost natural for me to apply for the job,” he added. “(The King Edward Choir is) one of the best choirs in Simcoe County.

“It’s good for me to work with different types of ensembles and develop different types of skills, relationships and every one is different, (requires) a different approach. It’s good for me as an artist and hopefully for them.”

He had complete input into the 2017-18 season as one of the application requirements was to prepare programs for two concerts.

As a result, this year’s annual Christmas concert will be a A Ceremony of Carols and will include music by Britten, Rutter, Beethoven, Liszt and the traditional holiday sing-a-long.

Harpist Angela Schwarzkopf will be guest accompanist.

“My idea is the King Edward Choir should focus on a capella singing because that’s what a professional choir should be,” he said. “I think the choir is a good one.

“(It will) help them become better singers,” Balaburski added. “They’re good sight readers and are very focused. We are in the learning about each other stage; the plan is to learn and grow together. There is big potential for the choir (to become) a bigger choir with more options for a different types of programs.”

The concert will open with Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols for choir and solo harp and the second half will include well-known and non-tradition variations of the Hallelujah Chorus by different composers.

Additional pieces range from John Rutter’s Star Carol to an Argentinian carol among others.

Balaburski was born in Macedonia and developed an interest in music at a young age.

Neither of his parents were musical but he loved singing and playing the piano and began music studies at the age of 10.

In high school, he became interested in composing and conducting and was awarded a scholarship from the Macedonian government to specialize in it.

In 1999, he was awarded the Norman Del Mar Junior Fellowship in Conducting at the Royal College of Music in London, England, where he specialized in symphonic repertoire.

Once he returned home, he was appointed artistic manager of the Opera of Macedonia National Theatre and until 2004 was principal conductor of the same opera company.

That year, in search of greater opportunities, he immigrated to Canada.

He and his wife, Aleksandra, a soprano and voice teacher, wanted to start a family. Their daughter is nine years old.

Balaburski went back to school and acquired a masters in music and conducting from the University of Toronto and began conducting the Hart House Chamber Strings.

In 2010, he became artistic director of the Huronia Symphony and several years later, moved from Mississauga to Barrie and opened a music studio called Maestro Music Centre.

The choir’s previous conductor Floydd Ricketts left, after five years, to go back to school for his doctorate in choral music at McGill University.

The choir marked their 65th anniversary this summer with an exchange trip to Harrogate, England, one of Barrie’s twin cities. It included four performances.

The singers were accompanied by choir’s former artistic director Barbara McCann.

The Christmas concert takes place on Saturday at Collier Street United Church, located at 112 Collier St., with shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $17 for students and are available by calling 705-305-6797, at the MacLaren Art Centre and online at www.kingedwardchoir.ca.