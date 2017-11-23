Yolanda Gallo says she will not appeal the dismissal of her code of conduct complaint against Barrie Coun. Rose Romita.

The decision to dismiss by city integrity commissioner Suzanne Craig can be appealed to Ontario's ombudsman, or through the courts.

Gallo said Thursday it's time to move on.

“I want to bury the hatchet,” Gallo said. “I want her (Romita) to meet with me and I would like to go back to where we started.

“I will accept the integrity commissioner's decision. I'm on a very positive path and I want to stay there. And I would like to include Coun. Romita on that path.”

Romita could not be reached for comment Thursday by the Examiner.

Earlier this week, Gallo had asked Craig how the integrity commissioner's decision on her complaint can be appealed.

“So I can ensure that this formal complaint is not swept under the rug as it appears to be the case,” said Gallo to Craig in a message Nov. 20, also the date of Craig's decision.

“There are insufficient grounds to conduct a formal investigation,” Craig said in her decision, obtained by the Examiner, “insofar as the matter raised in the complaint relates to an allegation of reputational damage, the enforcement of which falls within the ambit (bounds) of the courts.”

Gallo's complaint refered to a Sept. 20, 2017 Barrie Chamber of Commerce 'After 5' event, according to other documents obtained by the Examiner.

Romita asked a guest of Gallo's how well she knew Gallo, then Romita said “watch your back and keep your eyes open,” the documents say.

But Romita said her comment was actually “Yolanda and I don't get along, so I stay out of her way,” according to Craig's decision, which is six pages long.

Gallo disputes this is what Romita said.

Craig told the Examiner that Ontario's ombudsman has jurisdiction of municipal accountability, and that any decision of the integrity commissioner can be appealed to the ombudsman.

“If the integrity commissioner makes a decision they are not going to investigate the complaint, the individual has the option of going to the ombudsman,” she said.”Arguably, they could also ask for a judicial review (in divisional court) of the decision of the integrity commissioner to not investigate.”

Craig does not confirm or deny names associated with a code of conduct complaint, but the complainant and the respondent are advised of her decision.

The formal complaint was filed Nov. 3 against Romita by Gallo.

It alleged Romita contravened a number of sections of the code of conduct, including those relating to honest and false statements, avoiding aggressive, offensive or abusive conduct, and the integrity, accountability and transparency of councillors.

Gallo, who is executive director of Barrie's Community Wholeness Centre, included documents with her claim that show her disagreements with Romita date back to 2014, before Romita was elected to council.

In a letter to Romita obtained by the Examiner, Gallo said the downtown councillor has not supported her not-for-profit organization.

Both women told the Examiner earlier this month there was a personal, long-standing disagreement between them.

Earlier this week Gallo denied this was the case.

“She is the one with the personal vendetta against me,” she said of Romita. “I don't have a personal issue with her.”

Gallo said her issue was Romita's behaviour as it relates to the code of conduct.

But Craig has ruled there are no or insufficient grounds for an investigation.

“I find the substance of the complaint, that is the alleged utterance of Sept. 20, 2017, involves an allegation which is on its face is a matter that is more properly pursued through the courts,” Craig said in her decision.

“I have made a determination that your (Gallo's) complaint, on its face, raises matters that are of serious concern but for which I do not have the statutory authority to investigate.”

Craig's decision does say that she has reminded Romita of her code of conduct obligations which require councillors to make honest statements and not to mislead council or members of the public.

Also, that Romita give careful consideration to the perception of a reasonable person, relating to her activities, and what she says at council meetings and in the community.

City council's code of conduct establishes standards for the conduct of members of council, local boards and committees while they carry out their official duties.

The code of conduct is a general standard to augment provincial laws, along with municipal policies and bylaws, that govern conduct.

These standards are to help protect and maintain the City of Barrie’s reputation and integrity.

