Frost coming to Barrie

Lily Frost, a prolific songwriter with 12 albums, will be making an appearance at the Songwriter Series in Barrie next week.

Her music has been heard on popular television shoes from Charmed to Grey’s Anatomy, and garnered a Gemini nomination for co-writing the theme song for the hit TV series Being Erica.

She was named Vancouver Female Vocalist of the Year in 2003.

The evening also features Ariana Gillis, an award-winning songwriter and artist battled back from a 2015 concussion to reclaim her music career.

Sarah Morano is the bass player for the four-piece, all-female indie rock band, The Rip Nancies. Based in Barrie, the band released its first EP, Blur the Angles and won the singer/songwriter competition at the Collingwood Live & Original Music Series earlier this year.

Local singer-songwriter Brett Caswell hosts the evening, Tuesday, at the Temple Lounge, Donaleigh’s Irish Public House, 28 Dunlop St. E., in downtown Barrie.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Cost is $12 at the door.

Advance tickets, $10, are available through songwriterseries.ca.