Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) main lobby was filled with angels as The Heart of Business launched its annual Angel Tree campaign on Monday to raise money for the Barrie hospital.

Angels are placed on the tree in memory of someone who has passed away or to honour someone dealing with a serious illness.

The campaign, founded by Brenda Stanley, owner of The Heart of Business, began in 2003 with Angel Trees throughout the region.

All proceeds from the sale of angels support RVH’s Hearts & Minds campaign through Larche Communications Inc.’s Radio for Cardiology.

Since 2009, through its many radiothons and community events, Larche Communications has committed $2 million to RVH.

Funds from the most recent radiothon were directed to RVH’s new advanced cardiac centre which will begin providing diagnostic angiograms in early 2018.

The official launch of the Angel Tree campaign was marked by the placement of the first angel on the beautifully decorated tree in RVH’s main lobby.

The angel was placed by Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO, in memory of her mother Terry O’Brien and followed by the placing of angels in honour of RVH staff, physicians and volunteers who passed away in the last year.

The ceremony was accompanied by music provided by St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Choir under the direction of Chris Bohdanowicz.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for people, especially if they have lost someone they love. It is also a special time to be inspired by angels who are still among us,” Skot said. “The Angel Tree campaign is a beautiful way to remember those people, while at the same time supporting the important work we are doing through our Hearts & Minds campaign to bring care closer to home. We are fortunate to live in a community so full of generous and kind-hearted people.”

RVH invites patients, visitors, physicians and volunteers to honour a friend or loved one this holiday season by supporting the Angel Tree.

The angels are purchased for a minimum donation of $10 from the RVH Foundation, located in the health centre’s main entrance next to Café Royale or online at foundation.rvh.on.ca.

Each angel has a tag on which to write a name or a short message.

RVH’s Hearts & Minds $25-million campaign, now at $23 million raised, will direct funds to five priority areas, including advanced cardiac care; child and youth mental health; women’s cancer services; equipment; and teaching and research.