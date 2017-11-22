ESSA TWP. - A man armed with a knife who entered a Thornton convenience store and demanded cash last Saturday night is being sought by police.

Nottawasaga OPP say the man was denied cash from the register at 11:45 p.m., turned and fled the store on foot.

He is described as 6' tall, in his late 20s or early 30s and of slim build.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.