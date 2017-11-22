A Barrie man was charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death last week in connection with a death at a city residence last summer.

In August, a deadly synthetic opioid was seized by city police at a Barrie residence where a sudden death took place. A small bag of white powder taken from the scene was identified by Health Canada as U-47700, also known as U4.

A 28-year-old man was charged Nov. 15 by city police, appeared in a Barrie court the following day and has another court appearance later this month.

Police have released no information on the victim.

U-47700 or U4 was originally developed by a pharmaceutical company in the 1970s and intended to manage pain. Although it was never produced for pharmaceutical use, the substance is now commonly produced in Chinese labs and exported into other countries, including Canada.

It originates as a pale pink powder, but is more likely to found as a white powder similar to the appearance of cocaine and heroin. Some reports indicate it has also been found in the form of blue pills or as a liquid in droppers or nasal inhalers.

U-47700 has an estimated strength equalling 7.5 times that of morphine. Side effects are not completely known as it has never been tested on humans. However, it is known that using U-47700 may cause cardiac arrest and potentially death.

Police are urging recreational drug users to be aware that U-47700 can be found mixed with other drugs and its presence often cannot be detected.

Further information on opioids and side effects or other drugs can be found at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website or by speaking with a public health professional one-on-one at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.