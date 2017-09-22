COLLINGWOOD -

Tragedy has struck a family again only two months after losing a child in a Clearview Township house fire.

Donald Smith, 35, was killed in a collision on Beachwood Road in Wasaga Beach, near Fairgrounds Road, Thursday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pick-up truck.

Provincial police, with the assistance of OPP’s Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit, say the motorcycle was travelling west on Beachwood Road when, for reasons yet to be determined, an eastbound pick-up truck turned in front of it.

The collision caused Smith to be ejected from his motorcycle.

Smith’s son, Dominic, was killed in a fire in July in a home he and his father shared with another family.

“We are all really heartbroken; this is devastating. He lost his wife six years (ago) in an accident, and then he lost his son in that fire,” said Wendy Thurston, who, with her husband, Paul, own Thurs T’s Cycle in Collingwood and were close friends with Smith.

During the fire, adults and children in the house grabbed the dogs and fled the old farmhouse as the blaze spread. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the flames had engulfed the home and they weren’t able to retrieve the boy until they had the fire under control.

“I don’t know how (his family) is going to get through this,” Thurston said.

When the fire in July occurred, Smith was helping the Thurstons at a special event the motorcycle shop was hosting.

“This is a tragedy. He was just a nice, kind young man,” Thurston said. “He was kind of quiet and he just appreciated everything that we did.”

OPP warn there has been an increase in motorcycle fatalities in Ontario in 2017, nearly matching the total for all of 2016. Inattentive driving is linked to more collisions on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year than speeding and alcohol- and drug-related collisions combined.

The Huronia West OPP investigation of the crash is continuing.

