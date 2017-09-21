City police are looking for a van filled with $100 of fuel which left a Barrie gas bar without its occupants paying Sept. 12.

At 7:15 p.m., a beige Chevrolet was at the Petro Canada station on Bayfield Street when the passenger filled it with gas.

He got back in, the van reversed and left, city police said.

The front licence plate had been stolen from Durham Region.

Both the driver and passenger are white men with large builds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Groh at 705-725-7025, ext. 2533 or at kgroh@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.