CLEARVIEW TWP. - A motorcycle driver was killed when his bike collided with a pickup truck on Beachwood Drive near Fairgrounds Road Thursday afternoon.

Huronia West OPP said the motorcycle driver was believed to be in his 30s.

Police, Clearview firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics were called to the 2:25 p.m. crash.

OPP don't know the cause of the collision, which is still being investigated.