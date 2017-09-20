WASAGA BEACH – A local man faces charges after a personal watercraft was spotted speeding and with inadequate lighting last weekend on the Nottawasaga River.

Huronia West OPP say the vessel was stopped at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 and a 28-year-old Wasaga Beach man was charged under the Canada Shipping Act.

He faces two charges of having inadequate lighting on his vessel and one charge of speeding.

A conservation officer with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry was also involved in the arrest.