Barrie police are looking for a man after not one, but two RCA televisions were taken from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Wellington Street.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, surveillance video caught a man leaving the pharmacy with a 32-inch RCA, without paying.

On Sept. 19, just after 9 p.m., police say a man returned to the store and left with another RCA television, along with an unknown quantity of iHome speakers.

He is described as white, age 30-35, of medium build and with short, blond hair.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. L. White at 705-725-7025, ext. 2597 or at lwhite@barrie.police.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.