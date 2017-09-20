Two TVs taken from Barrie pharmacy
Not one, but two RCA televisions were taken from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Wellington Street, say Barrie city police. Contributed photo
Barrie police are looking for a man after not one, but two RCA televisions were taken from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Wellington Street.
Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, surveillance video caught a man leaving the pharmacy with a 32-inch RCA, without paying.
On Sept. 19, just after 9 p.m., police say a man returned to the store and left with another RCA television, along with an unknown quantity of iHome speakers.
He is described as white, age 30-35, of medium build and with short, blond hair.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. L. White at 705-725-7025, ext. 2597 or at lwhite@barrie.police.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.