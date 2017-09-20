A Barrie teen faces weapons, assault and mischief charges after throwing around garbage cans, chairs and tables at a Barrie Tim Hortons Tuesday morning.

City police were called to Quarry Ridge Road at 6:45 a.m. about a female throwing around garbage cans outside, one striking a parked car. A male who approached her was assaulted, police said.

She then went inside and began throwing tables and chairs, police said, and pulled the debit machine out of the cash register.

Employees and customers tried to calm her down, but two others who approached her were assaulted, police said.

A woman went behind the counter, throwing mugs and grabbing a knife, police said.

Officers arrived, evacuated the Tim Hortons – leaving the teenager inside.

She was arrested by police and taken to the station, then later bail court.

An 18-year-old was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, two counts of assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and breaching her probation on another charge.

Police say customers and staff received only minor injuries.