BRADFORD – A stolen dump truck without its wheels was found at the rear of a municipal parking lot Monday morning.

At 8 a.m., South Simcoe police received a call from a Bradford West Gwillimbury employee about the truck.

Police say its passenger side window had been smashed , the ignition tampered with and all 12 of its wheels removed.

The truck was reported stolen Sunday night in the Waterloo Region.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.