South Simcoe police have charged more than 100 drivers during Operation: Back to School.

Marked patrol cars and officers on foot were at Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury schools each day, to ensure motorists slow down, obey the rules of the road and watch for children, during the past two weeks.

But 109 drivers were charged with offences such as speeding, disobeying stop signs and/or traffic lights, distracted driving and licence offences Sept. 5-18.

Two motorists were caught driving faster than 50 kilometres an hour past the posted speed limit, resulting in the loss off their drivers licences and their cars for seven days. These drivers will also face very high fines and demerit points .

One driver was caught with a radar detector operating in his vehicle, while driving by a local high school.

Numerous other drivers were given warnings and reminded to pay attention behind the wheel now that school is back .

Officers will continue to monitor all school zones throughout the year and ask drivers to slow down, watch for children and take extra caution driving near schools.